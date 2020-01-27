Meeting to discuss controversial Aberdeen incinerator

Torry Community Group will be meeting with Ness about plans to build an incinerator in the region.

The controversial project is a collaboration between three north-east councils and involves a waste plant being built in the East Tullos Industrial Estate in Aberdeen.

The facility will accept the remaining non-recyclable waste from three councils and burn it cleanly and completely.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

However, objections have been lodged against the project from residents who are worried about noise complaints from the £150 million incinerator.

Now representatives from the Torry Community Group will meet with Ness Energy who are behind the facility to voice some of their concerns.

They have asked residents to make them aware of any queries they may have so that they can ask Ness in the meeting.

Some of the things they will ask includes whether Sepa have agreed to the project.