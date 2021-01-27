Meeting to be held over decision to grant listed status to Aberdeen high-rises

A group of politicians were to meet the boss of a heritage body over the controversial decision to list eight of Aberdeen’s high-rise buildings.

Earlier this month Historic Environment Scotland (HES) announced the multi-storey blocks would become A-listed – granting them the same protected status as Marischal College and Aberdeen Music Hall.

A furious backlash greeted the announcement, with city leaders criticising HES for failing to take into account local opinion.

Local leaders raised concerns over delays and increased costs of carrying out vital repairs to the blocks.

And a group of politicians were today due to meet with bosses at HES in a bid to convince the organisation to rethink the decision.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart, and MPs Stephen Flynn and Kirsty Blackman, were set to meet HES chief executive Alex Paterson.

Mr Stewart said: “I’ve been absolutely clear that this ludicrous decision by Historic Environment Scotland should be reversed because quite simply, they’ve failed to take account of people who live in these buildings.

“It is well known that many A-listed buildings are notoriously difficult to improve and repair and in my opinion, this ill-conceived idea risks future energy efficiency measures and district heating installation in these blocks.

“Make no mistake, we will be leaving Historic Environment Scotland in no uncertain terms about what this decision means to the people who actually live in these buildings – they must change course on this.”

A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland (HES), said: “HES chief executive Alex Paterson along with our director of heritage are due to meet with Mr Stewart and his colleagues, Stephen Flynn MP and Kirsty Blackman MP, to discuss this matter.

“Prior to the decision, we conducted an extensive public consultation which included meeting with local residents to hear their views. Throughout this process, we have provided consistent reassurance to Aberdeen City Council, residents and other stakeholders that listing will not prevent routine like-for-like repairs or maintenance.

“We have offered to work closely with the council on energy efficiency research at the flats to help ensure they remain fit for purpose and have also made them aware we support the principle of a district heating system for the multi-storey flats. Listing will not stop this should the council wish to proceed.

“We look forward to discussing this further at the meeting with the local political representatives.”