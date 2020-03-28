Health bosses meet over potential delays to Aberdeen hospitals

Health bosses are to meet with contractors over potential further delays to two Aberdeen hospitals.

The Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre at Foresterhill were initially due to open to patients in 2021.

In January it was announced the £163 million project was two years behind schedule and at least £60m over budget.

It is thought the timescale could now slip further, with building work likely to be impacted by Covid-19.

A meeting will take place with NHS Grampian chiefs and contractors to determine what steps can be taken to keep the project on track.

NHS Grampian said the setback was caused by factors including a design review triggered by the construction issues that emerged elsewhere and initial budget planning which “did not sufficiently reflect” how complicated construction would be,.

Health Secretary Jeanne Freeman said: “The projected start date for construction is May, but NHS Grampian is meeting contractors to discuss what the impact of the current situation regarding Covid-19 may have and what mitigation action could be taken.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: