Meeting over controversial Aberdeen flat proposal to be held

A public meeting has been called over controversial plans to build hundreds of homes at a historic city quarry.

Canadian firm Carterra has submitted plans for 245 rented flats on the north side of Rubislaw Quarry.

And members of the public are being urged to make their views on the proposals known at a meeting next week, arranged by Craigiebuckler and Seafield Community Council.

The group’s chairman William Sell said: “We would like as many people as possible to come along and let us know their opinion on the proposals.

“Any representation we may make is formed by what the public we are guided by tell us, so it is important to make your views known.”

The meeting will be held at Harlaw Academy on Tuesday at 7pm.

The deadline for comment on the application is February 6.