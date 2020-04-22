Meet the man running around a north-east village dressed as a nun, a whoopee cushion and a banana

Residents in a north-east town were delighted after seeing a life-sized whoopee cushion running around.

A north-east runner has been cheering up his community by wearing a host of different costumes.

David Siudej, 40, has been jogging around his home in Insch to spread joy during lockdown.

Wearing a selection of costumes, he has sprinted around town as a whoopee cushion, a banana, a nun, and as the 118 man.

The health and safety manager at Claymore Homes says wearing the costumes started out as a joke, but it has now become a weekly ritual, with residents watching out for sightings.

David said: “It’s a nice community out in Insch and it’s nice to do something for people and to put a smile on folks’ faces.”

Yesterday he wore a nun costume, which he borrowed from a friend, and said it had the biggest response so far.

He said: “The nun costume had a bit more reaction. The local minister was commenting on the photo saying it was a good laugh, and I took a selfie outside the church as well.

“I was getting quite a lot of wolf whistles as well and people cheering me on.”

David lives in Insch with his three daughters and wife Heather, who posts regular photo updates of his costumes online. Next week he plans on wearing a Joker costume and says he won’t be stopping there.

He said: “I’m going to keep doing it until lockdown is over. It’s something to do and it’s giving people a laugh.”