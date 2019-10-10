Meet the eight couples taking part in Aberdeen’s Strictly Archie event

Eight couples are set to take to the floor as part of an Aberdeen charity dance event.

Strictly Archie will be held at the Beach Ballroom in aid of the Archie Foundation tomorrow evening, and people from across the north-east are taking part.

The organisation’s regional fundraising manager Jamie Smith said: “We are really looking forward to the event.

“It’s set to be an amazing night. All the fundraising has been fantastic.

“The couples have been amazing and every single person has put in hours of work.

“We can’t wait to see their routines.”

Names: Edyn Lumsden and Ava Gallacher

Ages: 8 and 9

We are pupils at Walker Road and Loirston schools.

We signed up because Edyn was born six weeks prematurely and spent time in the neonatal unit and was back and forth to the sick kids’ hospital. The Archie Foundation is very close to our hearts because of that. We’ve been best friends for four years and we just love dancing!

We chose our song because it is a really appropriate song for us. It is really fitting and suits the dance.

Names: Erin Johnston and Alan Robertson

Ages: 31 and 49

We are a senior consultant engineer and a project director at Rever.

We signed up because it’s for a great cause. Erin has a little nephew and the children’s hospital has become much more of a focus. And Alan does quite a few things for charity.

We chose our song because it was the first one on our list and Jamie (Smith) suggested it too. We are worried it might be too fast though!

Names: Rhianne Ross and Ryan Johnson

Ages: 21 and 22

We are a paediatric nurse at neonatal unit and care home activity co-ordinator.

We signed up because we get to see first-hand the work the foundation does and how it supports the families. Ryan has done a lot of other fundraising work too.

We chose our song because we each picked three song options and narrowed it down from there. Jamie from Archie picked one song from each of us and we both decided on S.O.S.

Names: Mia Tulloch and Erin Eastaugh

Ages: Both 9

We are pupils at Auchenblae School.

We signed up because Mia has arthritis – she is on medication and visits the children’s hospital regularly. The Archie Foundation provides a lot of vital services and we are really pleased to be able to help them raise funds. We also love dancing!

We chose our song because we are both big fans of Will.i.am!

Names: Rachael Gibbon and Matthew McCall

Ages: Both 29

We are a practice link manager for SAMH and a detective with Police Scotland.

We signed up because one of our close friends works for the foundation so we are supporting her by doing this. We are also getting married next March so it’s good practice for the first dance!

We chose our song because we really liked it when we heard it for the first time.

Names: Julie Mulliner and David Imison

Ages: 44 and 62

We are a clinical nurse manager at RACH and an operating department practitioner at the maternity hospital.

We signed up because we work quite closely with the Archie Foundation in both our jobs and we wanted to support them by doing this. We also used to call David “Disco Dave” back in the day because he was fond of a dance! We are really looking forward to it.

We chose our song because it’s got a slow enough beat that Julie’s two left feet can keep up with!

Names: Lucy Stewart and Lily Allen

Ages: Both 9

We are pupils at Bishopmill Primary in Elgin.

We signed up because Lucy has chronic lung damage and has been in and out of hospital over the years. The Archie Foundation has been a massive help. We have been best friends since we were really young and we love Strictly Come Dancing!

We chose our song because we really wanted to dance to something by Little Mix, our favourite group. We are also singing it with our school choir and we are really excited to take part!

Names: Claire Stevenson and Alan Cumming

Ages: 39 and 35

We are an Original 106 breakfast presenter and the director of estate agency at Aberdein Considine.

We signed up because everyone in the north-east knows what good work goes on at the children’s hospital and it’s good to do something to help.

We chose our song because we wanted something upbeat. We had a mutual love for the song – and it ties in with the high potential for forgetting the routine and having to freestyle it by “doing our thing”!