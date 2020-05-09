Video: Meet the carer behind impressive VE Day sand art at Aberdeen beach

A carer has carved a large tribute out of sand to commemorate VE day on Aberdeen Beach.

Dougie Bougie, 58, used a garden rake and broom handle to draw the poppy in the sand, to pay homage to those who fought and died during the Second World War.

The Torry resident has been drawing his masterpieces at the beach for eight years, and has made a name for himself with his intricate creations.

However, on the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Friday – the anniversary which marks the end of the war – he decided to do something particularly spectacular.

Over the course of two hours he drew a large poppy into the sand – surrounded by war planes and the words “lest we forget” underneath.

The impressive design was no easy feat, and he timed the tide to ensure his hard work was not swept away by the sea.

He said: “It went really well, it was really sunny and the sand was nice and flat so it was easy to do the drawing.”

Air force veteran Jack Dunlop watched his friend Dougie’s after inspiring him to draw the powerful symbol.

Dougie said: “Jack was there and he brought flag poles and he had his medals on his jacket. He loved it – we were still there at 11am for the two minute silence.”

The pair first met six months ago through Dougie’s work at Sacro – a community justice charity which supports ex-armed forces personnel and those suffering from isolation.

It also supports people with mental health problems.

Jack, 75, served with the RAF for eight years from 1962-1969 and his career finished when he was medically discharged.

He has since visited numerous veteran PTSD groups in Australia, Canada and America.

Dedicated to helping fellow veterans, he founded the North East Scotland Disabled Veterans Association, before retiring from his position due to ill health.

He now receives care for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at the charity.

Dougie was there to provide him with a listening ear and was delighted to accommodate when Jack asked him to mark VE Day with one of his sand designs.

Jack said: “Dougie takes you out – I didn’t have the best of gardens but he has helped me transform my garden back to a place of comfort.

“He’s a marvellous man – the things that he does is unreal.

“He asked about putting VE day 1945-2020 75 years, in a big poppy and I said that would be marvellous.

“He’s put me back on the planet and he really has been absolutely amazing.

“Through his company I hope other veterans will get in touch with him at Sacro.”

Dougie has created hundreds of designs in the sand, after first learning about the hobby from a New Zealand artist on YouTube.