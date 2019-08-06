Children’s photo competition: Meet our top 12 Little Leopards

Twelve youngsters are in the running to be crowned cutest kid and net £500.

Hundreds of parents entered their children into our Little Leopards competition but now the voting forms have been tallied and the final 12 can be revealed.

More than 500 families took part in our competition hoping their little cherub would be chosen by the public.

One child will be crowned as the winner of this year’s competition, scooping £500 and a range of fantastic prizes. These include a trophy, canvas print, plus flowers and champagne for their parents.

Little Leo Scroggie, Skyla-Rose King, Lennon Ferguson and Amelia Rose Middleton are the youngest of the bunch, representing the 0-17 month category.

Zoja Nilla Hoffmann, Abbie Livingstone, Leo-Jai Taylor and Courtney Nethercott are this year’s finalists in the 18-35 month category.

The 3-5 year category contains Tymon Chelminiak, Enora Fernades, Theo Ross and Sophie Dawson.

The finalists who are not crowned our winner will still receive a canvas print and a Mackie’s voucher.

Now it’s time to vote for your favourite finalist!

We’ve reached the final stage of our Little Leopards 2019 and that means it’s time to vote for the child you want to win!

You can vote as many times as you like, every vote cast will be added to that child’s total votes for the competition (all previous voting coupons for each child have been included in their total vote count).

The youngster with the most votes overall will be crowned Little Leopard 2019 and take home £500 and an engraved trophy, plus there is champagne and flowers for the proud parents.

All you need to do is complete the voting form in today’s Evening Express