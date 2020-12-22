Meet Nash, Isla and Rum: Happy horses rehomed by Aberdeenshire rescue centre

The Scottish SPCA has shared some of its happiest horse rehomings this year in Aberdeenshire.

Banchory hosts one of the charity’s two horse caring facilities and takes in equines from across the country.

Thanks to support from the public, many of the centre’s animals got to gallop out to their forever homes this year.

Nash

Nash the Welsh pony arrived in Banchory in November 2019 with his friend Kenny.

Their owner was unable to care for them.

Nash was only four and did not have much human handling before.

However, thanks to some time and patience from SSPCA staff, Nash became more confident and his sweet nature shone through.

He found his new home with Emma, who had previously rehomed a Shetland pony called Tina in 2014.

Nash has found love with Tina and is now “king of the field.”

Scottish SPCA senior animal care assistant, Laura Hopkins, said: “In September 2020 a lovely lady named Emma came to visit Nash and it was love at first sight.

“Emma had previously rehomed a Shetland pony named Tina from us in 2014. After several meetings, Emma took Nash home in October.

“Nash has settled into his new home wonderfully and both ponies are doing amazingly well.

“We are told that he has taken his spot as the king of the field, and Tina is his smitten queen. They are constantly nuzzling each other.

“I think it’s safe to say they have fallen head over heels for each other.

“Nash has had his cheeky moments of misbehaving but his new owner loves his personality and wouldn’t have him any other way.”

Isla and Rum

Isla and Rum arrived at the centre in 2019, along with seven other ponies, due to welfare reasons.

They were very unwell, weak, underweight and had lice through their coats.

Following some round-the-clock care and vets treatment, they became strong enough to find their forever homes.

They found that in Ingrid, who took the ponies home for her two young daughters, where they have settled in well.

Ms Hopkins said: “Ingrid visited our centre looking for ponies for her two young girls.

“Isla and Rum have a very sweet, laid back nature so when Ingrid and her daughters came to meet them it was the perfect match.

“In July this year Isla and Rum were very happy to trot off to their forever home together.

“They have settled in really well. We’ve been told Isla especially is a real character and loves nothing more than a cuddle.

“Her new owners think she wishes she was a lap dog.”

Monarch and Smartie

Monarch arrived at the centre in March in bad condition.

His feet were so severely overgrown that he could barely walk.

He got X-rays and treatment from the vet, and with time his feet improved and he was ready to be rehomed.

However, he wanted company.

Smartie came to the centre in 2019 and became best friends with Monarch.

In August, Una came to the centre searching for a new pony and instead left with two after she did not have the heart to separate them.

They have both settled in well and “became the star attraction” for local children.

Ms Hopkins said: “Una came into the centre to meet Monarch after being drawn to him on our website. After seeing him with Smartie she decided to rehome them both as they were such good friends.

“In September both boys went to their new forever home together and have settled in really well.

“They enjoy spending their days standing to be pampered and going for walks together.

“They are also the star attraction for local children who are learning about pony welfare and they love all the attention.

“They are turned out on a hill much of the time, building their strength and confidence – they have become proper Welsh ponies.”

If you are interested in rehoming a horse, or any animal, please visit the Scottish SPCA’s website.