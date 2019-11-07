Meet Gritney Spears, The Grittalo and The Gritest Showman – Aberdeen’s newest gritters

Primary school pupils have named Aberdeen’s new gritters.

The Gritest Showman, Granite Gritter and Snow Worries, will be out and about across the city over the winter.

And due to the popularity of the contest, names have also been given to some of the city’s pavement gritters.

The names pay homage to some of the biggest films, as well as Dons manager Derek McInnes, legend Willie Miller and even popstar Britney Spears.

Pupils from across the city were given the opportunity to name a gritter, with ideas chosen coming from Cults School, Cornhill School, Danestone School, Kingsford School, Culter School, Quarryhill School, Loirston School, Milltimber School, Braehead School, and Seaton Primary.

Each of the winning schools will be visited by their gritter.

Pupils at Cults Primary School were introduced to their gritter, The Gritest Showman today after the name suggested by 10-year-old pupil Oliver Ironside was chosen by the judges.

The school’s acting headteacher Morven McKay said: “Our pupils had great fun coming up with the name. There were lots of suggestions put forward and plenty of debate to decide on the school’s entry.

“We’re looking forward to being able to track The Gritest Showman moving around the city keeping the roads open.”

The Lord Provost said: “We’ve had a ‘flurry’ of entries for schools across the city and it’s been fantastic to see how witty and funny our youngsters are.

“We know ‘frost’ impressions count so it’s great we’re offering the chance for people to track gritters online for the first time this winter season as they’ll be able to see for themselves which part of the city the vehicles are out at, and at what times.

“Our gritter drivers do a fantastic job of ensuring the city’s main roads are gritted before the morning rush hour, and also gritting later on during the day if the conditions are bad.

“We hope the youngsters in the winning schools particularly enjoy tracking ‘their’ gritter as there’s ‘snow’ way I could have come up suggestions as witty as theirs.”

The road gritters

The Gritest Showman

Granite Gritter

Gritz’ n’ Blitz

Sandy Spitter the Big Gritter

Snowdog

Grit-mas

Spreadie Eddie

Snow Worries

Glitter Gritter

The Grittalo

The pavement gritters