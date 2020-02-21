Meet Charlie and Alba – the latest recruits to join the north-east police dog unit

Two new canine recruits have joined the north-east police dog unit.

Golden Labrador Charlie and German Shepherd Alba joined the force aged nine weeks.

Bosses hope Charlie will become a specialist search dog and Alba will go on to become a general purpose police dog to patrol the North East Division.

She came from Moray and was selected after being assessed at seven-weeks-old.

Charlie is already growing in confidence daily where she is exposed to varying environments and situations.

Her handler PC Evans said: “I am delighted to have been allocated Police Pup Charlie. She has fitted in exceptionally well and is developing every day.

“She is a confident pup that takes everything in her stride. As with all pups, she is growing quickly and is maturing as each week progresses.”

Alba came from a specialist breeder in Wales and has been allocated to an experienced dog handler.

A police spokesman said: “Again, we were fortunate to be given the choice of pups where Alba’s brother also joined the Police Scotland having been allocated to a handler within Tayside Division.

“Alba will be a great asset to the north east where she will undergo regular training to develop her for her future policing role.”