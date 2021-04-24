Meet Cary and Cally Caterpillar: Aberdeen bakery show support for Cuthbert by creating their own cute cakes

An Aberdeen bakery has decided to show their support for the beleaguered Cuthbert caterpillar cake by creating their own version.

The Bread Guy bakery in Torry is now selling Cary and Cally caterpillar treats as a show of support to Cuthbert, who is facing court action from Marks and Spencer.

Aldi – which sells Cuthbert – is facing an intellectual property claim that has been lodged with the High Court.

It said Cuthbert’s similarity with M&S’s own Colin cake led consumers to believe they were of the same standard and “rides on the coat-tails” of their reputation.

Cary brought in reinforcements today!Cary & Cally Caterpillar cakes#whencarymetcally#freecuthbert Posted by The Bread Guy on Friday, April 23, 2021

The Bread Guy, which is based on Glenbervie Road, has decided to sell Cary and Cally as a show of defiance and to have a bit of “light-hearted fun”.

They have proven popular, with all 2o of the sweet treats sold yesterday, with more being pre-ordered.

Donna McAllister, a director of the firm, revealed they had a brilliant reaction from locals.

She said: “It’s just a bit of light-hearted fun after the year everyone has had, and it’s a bit of a gimmick we are using to see what the response would be.

“Cary is a play on Gary (the Bread Guy) and Cally is a play on When Harry Met Sally, as they are a couple.

“We were originally just going to have Cary but we decided to make another due to the reaction we got and we might make some miniature ones as well.

“They were sold out by lunchtime and a lot of people came in to see them especially.”

The sweet treat is on sale in the store for £6, with all proceeds from the sale going towards the Torry Community Fund.

But is the Bread Guy worried about a potential lawsuit from Marks and Spencer?

Mrs McAllister joked: “Ours is slightly different to the Marks and Spencer one as it has a fondant face instead of a chocolate one.

“It should be safe from their marketing people.”

War of the caterpillars

Marks and Spencer have three trademarks relating to Colin, which it believes means he is an enhanced distinctive character.

The retailer revealed that they had “not ruled out” pursuing other companies who have created their own version of the famous caterpillar cake.

Other cakes include Waitrose’s Cecil, Sainsbury’s Wiggles, Tesco’s Curly, and Asda’s Clyde the Caterpillar.