Medieval Bestiary returns to Aberdeen

One of the greatest medieval manuscripts has returned to a city university’s archives.

The Aberdeen Bestiary is a 12th Century document and is believed to have once been housed in the library of King Henry VIII.

It has now been returned to Aberdeen University’s special collections after having taken centre stage for three months at the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

The bestiary describes the beasts of the world, both real and fantastical, as well as birds and even rocks.

It was popular during the 12th and 13th centuries when it was used to provide Christian moral messages.

The book was created in England in around 1200, and has been in the university’s collection since 1625.

Neil Curtis, head of the university’s museums and special collections, said the safe transportation of the precious resource across the Atlantic was a huge undertaking as it is rare and fragile.

He added: “The Aberdeen Bestiary was one of the most lavish ever produced and is the jewel in the crown of the university’s special collections.

“We are delighted it was able to take its place among the world’s best examples.

“Specialist planning and transportation is required and this was done to the highest of standards but naturally it is always a relief when it returns.

“Although we will be unable to display it again for some time, the Aberdeen Bestiary has also been fully digitised, translated and transcribed so it can also be enjoyed online at any time.”

While it was in California, the Aberdeen Bestiary formed part of a collection called, Book of Beasts: The Bestiary in the Medieval World.

Beth Morrison, senior curator of manuscripts at the J. Paul Getty Museum, said: “The Aberdeen Bestiary is, of course, one of the most famous due to its beauty.

“When I asked Aberdeen for the loan, I received a very warm welcome.

“They were excited about the breadth and ambition of the exhibition and understood the important role it could play.”

The Aberdeen Bestiary can be seen online at http://bit.ly/2m7WxnH.