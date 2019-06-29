Aberdeen scientist’s efforts to donate defibs help save lives in Africa

Old defibrillators from the north-east have already saved lives more than 4,000 miles away in Ghana.

Thanks to the pioneering efforts of Julius Donkor, a senior cardiac physiologist at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, more than 100 defibrillators have been packed off to the west African nation where the effects are already being felt.

The 43-year-old recently came back from a two-week trip there, using his annual leave, where he was responsible for training more than 100 medical professionals from all over the country in how to use the life-saving devices.

Julius, who was born in Ghana but has lived in Aberdeen since coming to the city to study when he was 19, said: “The training went really well. They have already used a defibrillator to save lives.

“The whole country truly has benefited from the generous donation from NHS Grampian and also the church who made it possible by funding the whole trip.”

The defibrillators have been replaced with more modern versions in the north-east.

Meanwhile, the Church of Christ on George Street has bought accessories for the devices, including gel, pads and funding for the trip.

Almost 90 hospitals in Ghana have been supplied with the equipment, meaning the country now has among the highest number in Africa.

Before Julius’s efforts, there were only around five or six defibs across the entire country, with the project branded “quite unprecedented” in its scale.

He said: “There were very few defibrillators in Ghana.

“We’ve got defibrillators in almost every ward in Aberdeen.

“We also donated 15 defibrillators to the Ghana Ambulance Service as well.

“Everyone over there is so thankful and they love Aberdeen.

“I showed them an aerial photo of the hospital and where Aberdeen is in relation to Scotland.

“And they all think Scotland is amazing. I got a phone call from one of the doctors there and he said Scottish people are always doing so many good things.

“They were really happy.”

The project does not stop there, with aspirations to help set up the first cath lab (catheterization laboratory) in the country – an examination room with diagnostic imaging equipment used to visualise the arteries of the heart.

Julius said: “We formed really good links with a lot of the hospitals and doctors there. I would really like for Ghana to have a cath lab.

“They’ve only got one in the whole country for treating heart attacks and other complex procedures.”

Medical staff in Grampian are also keen to visit Ghana to help deliver medical education and basic services.

And there are also plans, at a “very early stage”, looking at bringing doctors from Ghana over to the north-east to complete fellowships.

Julius has recently been nominated for the Global Citizenship Award at the Scottish Health Awards, which will take place on November 19 in Edinburgh.