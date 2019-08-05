Police continue hunt for thief who broke into fishing boat and stole medication

A thief who broke into a fishing boat and took medication is still being hunted by police.

The crime was one of 41 incidents to feature on a newly-published list of offences that have taken place in the north-east since the end of May.

Police said someone went to Balaclava Quay in Fraserburgh in the early hours of May 29 and stole medication from a vessel.

The incident list says someone “forced entry to a fishing boat, removed items of medication and consumed while within”.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing.”

The list also refers to a separate incident in the Garioch area on June 7 in which an offender snapped the lock off the rear door of a property and got in before stealing a set of car keys.

They then took a car from the driveway – and also attempted to take a motorbike and tried to force entry into another property.

Then, on June 8, a thief sneaked into a house in the Kincardine and Mearns area and fled after stealing belongings.

At an address in Formartine on June 24, a thief forcibly removed a padlock from a storage container and stole goods worth £550.

On June 26, a criminal broke into a van parked in the Marr area then drove off in it. Another incident took place in the Marr area on July 3 when an offender opened the boot of a car and stole £30 and a Royal Bank of Scotland card.

Aberdeen Community Safety Partnership publishes the list regularly to encourage people to take precautions against criminals. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.