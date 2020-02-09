Show Links
Top UK medical conference to be held at P&J Live

by Reporter
09/02/2020, 7:00 pm
P&J Live
One of the UK’s top medical conferences is set to be held in Aberdeen next year.

The British Orthopaedic Association (BOA) has announced its 2021 conference will be held at P&J Live.

It will run from September 21-24 2021 and is expected to attract around 3,000 delegates.

Justine Clarke, BOA’s chief operating officer, said: “The events space will help maximise the opportunities for creating a large and engaging exhibition, and provide our delegates with a unique congress experience.”

P&J Live managing director Nick Waight said: “We are hugely proud BOA have chosen to hold their conference and exhibition in Aberdeen, and to showcase the facility and city to our new visitors.”

