‘Meat the Market’ event to help north-east farmers

Livestock farmers in the north-east are being invited to attend free meetings to make sure their animals meet requirements.

The meetings, which are being held at Woodheads in Turriff, are part of a series of “Meat the Market” events being organised by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

Held on March 6 and 7, the events will explain how market specifications may differ based on customer requirements.

The key speakers at the events will be George Allan and Adrian Crowe of Meat and Livestock Commercial Services Ltd.

Dr Heather McCalman, knowledge transfer specialist at QMS, said: “Although focusing on cost of production is fundamental to maximising profitability on farm, there are opportunities to improve returns through careful selection and presentation of stock.

“Presenting clean animals in the target specification in terms of weight, conformation and fat for a particular market can boost returns to farmers.

“There is also a chance to make use of valuable feedback from abattoirs both from carcase weight and spec as well as any health issues that may cause downgrades or condemnations.

“These workshops are a great chance to see the whole process and understand the buyer’s needs and the ultimate customer requirements.”