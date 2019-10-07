Meat eaters wanted for new Aberdeen research project

Researches are looking into why people eat meat as part of an Aberdeen study.

Staff from Aberdeen University’s Rowett Institute are currently seeking volunteers to take part.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The aim of the research is to look into why people choose to eat meat. It is designed to find out what people who eat meat think are the important properties of it when they are choosing what to eat.

The volunteers will be asked about 30 questions about meat, which will take approximately half an hour.

Those taking part will also be asked to complete a food frequency and a demographics questionnaire, which will take 15 minutes. To register to take part get in touch with the institute on bit.ly/2mWFUfP