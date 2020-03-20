Measures launched to help Aberdeen schoolchildren

Aberdeen City Council has launched a series of measures designed to support young people after it was announced schools would be closed from Monday.

Schools in the city will be open from Monday for S4 to S6 pupils who require to attend sessions to complete senior phase coursework for national qualifications.

There will also be a virtual school helpline, emergency childcare provision for key workers, an online learning resource for pupils, parents, guardians and schools, digital provision for pupils with no access at home, free lunches and special school provisions will remain open.

Pupils have received an individual timetable so that schools can implement social distancing measures.

The virtual school helpline to support children and families will be available from 9am on Monday, and can be called on 01224 523322.

There is also an emergency childcare provision in place for 340 pupils, whose parents and guardians are key workers. The schools will have a geographic spread around the city as well as being near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and can be extended if there is a demand from key workers.

It is in place for children in early years up to S2, and their day will be planned by staff who will provide opportunities for pupils to engage with digital resources when appropriate.

Orchard Brae Primary School, Bucksburn Wing, and Mile End ASN provision will continue to deliver a service for children in order to support families of children with complex needs.