McDonald’s to reopen restaurants with 50% discount for dine-in customers

McDonald’s has confirmed it will be reopening its restaurants across the country tomorrow – with customers able to take advantage of the Government’s 50% discount scheme.

The Eat Out to Help Out deal means anyone ordering in a participating restaurant will be entitled to a 50% discount – up to £10 – on Mondays ,Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August.

Around 700 restaurants across the UK will reopen on Wednesday with additional measures in place to ensure social distancing. The full list of branches reopening will be confirmed via the McDonald’s website.

Customers will also need to provide contact details in line with NHS track and trace programs.

This means anyone eating in will need to leave information on how they can be contacted on a dedicated website, with the name of the lead member of the group, the number of people, the date and time and visit as well as a phone number required.

According to McDonald’s, each restaurant will have hand sanitiser at every entrance, clear floor marking and signposts for social distancing and touchpoints – including self-service screens and doors – sanitised every 30 minutes.

Perspex screens have also been installed in the kitchen areas, with additional PPE provided for staff, who will be working in reduced numbers.

McDonald’s is asking customers to use contactless payment methods as much as possible.