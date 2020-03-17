McDonald’s to close all seating areas in UK restaurants from tomorrow

McDonalds has confirmed all restaurants in the UK and Ireland will close seating areas and temporarily move to being takeaway, drive-thru and delivery operations only, to deal with the coronavirus.

The measures will come into force from 5am tomorrow.

A statement from the company said: “In light of recent updates from UK and Irish governments, we are temporarily changing our operations to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and customers.

“From 5am on Wednesday 18th March, all restaurants will close seating areas and temporarily move to being takeaway, Drive Thru and McDelivery only.

“With immediate effect, all of our Drive Thurs and all McDelivery orders via Uber Eats and Just Eat, will be contact-free, with no physical contact between customers, employees and couriers wherever possible.

“In these unprecedented times, our restaurants will continue to remain open for as long as it is safe to do so.

“Thank you once again for all your support in keeping one another safe.”