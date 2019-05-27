McDonald’s staff praise fire crews after blaze at north-east drive-thru

Staff at a north-east McDonald’s have praised the fire service for its “prompt response” after a car blaze in its drive-thru.

The McDonald’s restaurant in Elgin suffered damage on Saturday night as a result of the fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze at about 11pm.

McDonald’s was closed temporarily and was expected to reopen today – although it is thought the drive-thru could be closed for several days.

A McDonald’s spokesman said: “Thanks to the quick thinking of our team, no one was injured and the damage to the restaurant was minimised.

”We are hoping to reopen this morning at the latest, although the drive-thru is likely to remain closed for a few days while repairs are carried out.

“We would like to thank the fire service for their prompt response and putting the fire out before it caused any further damage.”

Three fire engines, two from Elgin and one from Rothes, attended, with crews having to use breathing apparatus and thermal imaging cameras during the operation.

There were 16 firefighters at the scene.

Police Scotland, which was called just after 11pm, confirmed the fire was caused by a car electrical fault.

Firefighters were stood down at 11.38pm and the last fire engine left at 12.54am.

Meanwhile, police were at the McDonald’s until just after 2am.

The A96 was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze, but was reopened at about midnight.