McDonald’s seeks planning permission for digital display at new north-east drive-thru

A fast-food giant has applied for planning permission to install a digital display at a new drive-thru.

McDonald’s is looking to move into a new two-storey restaurant at the Portlethen Retail Park in the current car park at Asda.

The Evening Express revealed back in May the fast-food chain was looking to open the new store.

It was to be built beside Asda’s new six-pump petrol pump which has since been completed.

Around 65 full and part-time jobs would be created.

The new application would see two digital customer order displays (COD) and overhead canopies being installed at the site.

Members of the public have until January 10 to put in an objection or letter of support for the application.