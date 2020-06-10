McDonald’s reveals Aberdeen restaurants now offering delivery service

McDonald’s has announced three of their Aberdeen restaurants have reopened for delivery.

The fast food giant has kick-started it McDelivery service again in more than 570 restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

Three Aberdeen locations have now reopened:

Bucksburn, Inveruie Road

Bridge of Don, Broadfold Road

Kittybrewster Retail Park

Customers can use the restaurant locator on the restaurant’s website to see if McDelivery is available in their area and will be able to order via Uber Eats and Just Eat.

McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief executive Paul Pomroy said: “In line with Government changes to lockdown restrictions, over the next few weeks and months we’ll reopen on high streets across the UK and in towns and cities in Ireland.

“I know that opening those doors will be incredibly satisfying for our restaurant teams, but it will also mean them getting used to the measures we have implemented to enable us to safely return.

“So please continue to support them and follow the social distancing measures we’ve introduced for the safety of our teams and you.”