McDonald’s plans to open new restaurant in North-east town

A fast food giant is looking to create a new drive-thru facility in the North-east.

McDonald’s has lodged proposals for the new establishment on Blackhall Road in Inverurie.

Plans submitted to Aberdeenshire Council by the fast food chain would include a single-storey restaurant with a drive-thru facility.

It would be located next to Morrisons supermarket.

Planware Ltd has lodged the plans on behalf of McDonald’s.

Planning documents submitted to the local authority claim that 65 full and part-time roles would be created if plans were approved.

It said: “The proposal consists of a freestanding single storey restaurant with associated drive-thru, car parking, landscaping and associated works. Pedestrian access has also been accounted for in this proposal with a new entrance generated from the B9170 into the south west corner of the site.

“It is anticipated the council would like to see compensation for the removal of some of the existing trees on site. The proposal will contribute to the overall vitality and viability of Inverurie.

“Not only will 65 full and part-time jobs be generated, but the proposal has been designed with sustainability and longevity in mind.

“Vehicles will enter the drive-thru lane to the north of the site, and circulate the building clockwise to the south where the drive-thru booths are located.

“Disabled bays have been located as close to the restaurant access as possible to ensure the walkability to and from the restaurant building is effortless as possible.”

Members of the public have until January 11 to make their views known on the proposal via Aberdeenshire Council’s website. A decision on the plans could be made as early as February.

The design statement added: “It is considered that planning policy at national and local level is supportive of proposals to develop a freestanding single-storey McDonald’s restaurant to an existing section of Morrisons car park.

“The site represents an appropriate location for a drive-thru restaurant, which will be well- placed to offer refreshments to passing customers and those in the area.”