McDonald’s lodges plans for signs at north-east drive-thru

Plans have been lodged for signage for a proposed restaurant.

McDonald’s wants to build an outlet at Arnhall Business Park in Westhill close to the Dons’ new Kingsford stadium.

The proposals for the fast food restaurant were submitted by the firm in December.

Now blueprints have been sent to council planning bosses featuring signs that could be built at the site.

The latest plans feature a series of drawings of the signage that will feature at the drive-thru, the car park and the children’s play frame.

Drawings show there would be two drive-thru windows, 46 parking spaces and three accessible spaces.

A spokesman for the company said the restaurant would create jobs, adding: “We believe the restaurant would bring investment to the community, as well as creating 65 full and part-time jobs.”