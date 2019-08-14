McDonald’s late opening plans will lead to more antisocial behaviour at Aberdeen retail park, say police

Police have objected to an Aberdeen fast food restaurant’s bid to stay open until the early hours saying it will cause more youth disorder.

McDonald’s at the Kittybrewster Retail Park wants Aberdeen City Council to grant permission for it to close at 2am.

The restaurant and drive-thru, which opened in 2016, currently shuts at midnight.

The city’s licensing committee is due to discuss the proposals next week, but already they have attracted opposition from the north-east’s top police officer.

Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson has written to the committee raising concerns about the effects a later opening will have on antisocial behaviour.

He said officers have been called to the restaurant more than a dozen times this year alone.

Mr Thomson said: “The premises, which are located in a predominantly residential area, has recently experienced an increase in incidents of disorder.

“In 2019 to date, Police Scotland has received 16 calls relating specifically to youth disorder during the late afternoon and evening, for incidents such as causing unreasonable mess, abusive language towards staff, refusing to leave the premises when asked to do so by staff and blocking the entrance with cycles.

“I am therefore concerned that should the premises be granted later hours, there is a likelihood of these issues occurring later into the night and early hours, which has the potential to have a detrimental impact on community well-being and place increased demand on local policing resources.”

Police have been in contact with McDonald’s over their concerns about a 2am opening, Mr Campbell said.

He urged councillors to run a six-month trial of the new opening hours if they were minded to approve the fast food chain’s request.

He said: “Given the location of the premises and its proximity to the city centre, it can also be reasonably anticipated that it may be frequented by persons, during the early hours, who have left licensed premises within the city centre area.

“It is also reasonable to anticipate that it may be frequented during the later hours by youths and persons who have been consuming alcohol in private spaces within the locality, which may lead to alcohol-related crime and disorder.

“I therefore recommend that these later hours be refused.

“However, I additionally make representation that should the committee be minded to grant the application as sought, that it be granted for an initial period of six months only, to allow for an evaluation of the impact of such increased trading hours on the community and police resources.”

The committee will meet at the Town House on Broad Street on Tuesday. McDonald’s did not respond to requests for comment.