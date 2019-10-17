McDonald’s hoping to open new restaurant in north-east town next spring

Fast food giant McDonald’s is looking to start construction on its first restaurant in a town early next year.

The burger chain lodged proposals for a site on Watermill Road in Fraserburgh early this year.

Aberdeenshire Council approved the company’s latest drive-thru, which will be located next to the town’s Asda supermarket.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman previously said 65 jobs would be created in the area and it would be a significant investment.

The new eatery will feature two drive-thru order stations, digital menu boards, a play area and car parking.

Fraserburgh and district councillors have welcomed the additional jobs for the area.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman said: “At the moment, we are proposing that works begin early next year with the ambition of opening in the spring.”

A building warrant for the new drive-thru has been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council.

If approved, it would clear the way for McDonald’s to start construction on the new establishment.

According to Aberdeenshire Council documents, it would cost £2.1 million to build the eatery.

Councillor Brian Topping, who represents Fraserburgh, said: “I am absolutely delighted McDonald’s have decided to open a restaurant in Fraserburgh with 65 jobs.

“We are working hard to regenerate our town and I have been delighted and encouraged with new restaurants and shops opening in Fraserburgh and creating much-needed employment.”

Fellow ward colleague Doreen Mair said: “The folk in the Broch have long wanted McDonald’s to come here, it was one of the things I was told by the younger generation when I was asking what they would like to see happen in their area during my election campaign.

“I am sure this will be warmly welcomed, and the extra jobs this will provide is another great boost to the regeneration of the town.”

Councillor Andy Kille, chairman of the Banff and Buchan area committee, said: “I welcome this investment in Fraserburgh and the creation of jobs for local people.”