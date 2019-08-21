McDonald’s drops bid to keep Aberdeen restaurant open until 2am

A bid for later opening hours at a busy Aberdeen fast food restaurant has been ditched.

Craigton Foods Limited had wanted a late hours catering licence for McDonald’s at Kittybrewster Retail Park, aiming to open until 2am.

The city council’s licensing policy currently only allows premises outside the city centre boundary to open until midnight.

The application was heard by the licensing committee yesterday.

Committee members can either grant an application for a caterer to continue operating within its policy, or reject a licence to operate.

In the event, the applicants were no longer seeking an hours extension, so the takeaway will now continue to close at midnight.

Police Scotland had objected to the initial proposals, stating there had been 16 complaints from the public about disorderly incidents at the site between January and June.

In a letter to Aberdeen City Council, Chief Superintendant Campbell Thomson said: “The premises, which are located in a predominantly residential area, has recently experienced an increase in incidents of disorder.

“In 2019 to date, Police Scotland has received 16 calls relating specifically to youth disorder during the late afternoon and evening for incidents such as causing unreasonable mess, abusive language towards staff, refusing to leave the premises when asked to do so by staff and blocking the entrance with cycles.

“I am therefore concerned that, should the premises be granted later hours, there is a likelihood of these issues occurring later into the night and early hours, which has the potential to have a detrimental impact on community wellbeing and place increased demand on local policing resources.”

Meanwhile, an application for a new mobile street food trader specialising in coffee and donuts, to set up on the Beach Esplanade, was partially granted.

A licence for two out of five of its proposed locations on the street was approved.

Concerns were raised about the other three sites as one was based on a single yellow line and the other two were close to a zebra crossing.