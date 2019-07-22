McDonald’s contributes £9 million to Aberdeen economy

A fast food chain annually contributes around £9 million to Aberdeen’s economy, according to new figures.

And to mark the 45th anniversary of McDonald’s in the UK, an independent report, carried out by Development Economics, has looked at the chain’s contribution to UK cities through jobs created in restaurants and the wider economic impact through its supply chain.

It details the many changes the business has undergone over the years and the challenges it faces as it heads towards its 50th year.

Overall, the report claims the business and its supply chain is estimated to be worth £3.36 billion annually to the UK economy – with the total economic contribution sitting at around £54.4bn – spending £35.6bn with UK businesses and creating 2.1m jobs.

According to the report, McDonald’s has contributed £149m to Scotland as a whole and has supported 9,616 jobs.

By including suppliers and induced gross value added, the total contribution is £233m.

In Aberdeen, McDonald’s contributes £9.02 million, ranking 6th in Scotland overall.

Glasgow tops the list, with East Renfrewshire in second and Falkirk in third.

Local franchisee Craig Duncan runs and operates three restaurants in Aberdeen, as well as another five across the north-east. In Aberdeen, he employs more than 280 people.

Mr Duncan said: “Creating and sustaining jobs across the city is of huge importance to me and the fact that we have been able to make a significant financial contribution to the area is something my team and I are very proud of. We employ people based on their qualities not their qualifications.”