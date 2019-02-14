McDonalds and Sainsbury’s thanked for feeding residents of fire-hit Aberdeen flats

An Aberdeen supermarket and fast food restaurant have been thanked for handing out warm drinks and food following a blaze at a block of flats.

Police Scotland has thanked the local McDonald’s and Sainsbury’s for providing food to evacuated residents.

Following the fire at Richmond Walk on Tues we'd like to say a big thank you to local businesses including @sainsburys & @McDonalds in #Aberdeen for providing hot drinks & food to evacuated residents and supporting the emergency services. #communityspirit #thankyou — NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) February 14, 2019

Fire crews were called on Tuesday night to a fire at a top-floor flat on Richmond Street.

Six units from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance along with a Scottish Ambulance Service incident unit.

The crew tackled the fire for several hours before reopening the road.

A joint investigation with police was launched the next morning where a 33-year-old man was arrested.

Stefan Kubina, from Aberdeen, is facing a charge of culpable and reckless fireraising, and is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He made no plea and the case was continued.

Kubina was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court again within a week.