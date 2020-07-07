McDonalds across the north-east to serve breakfast from tomorrow

McDonalds branches across the north-east will serve breakfast from tomorrow.

Since reopening, the fast food outlet has only served main menu food to customers through their drive-thrus and home delivery.

However, from tomorrow they will be selling breakfast favourites like muffins and bacon rolls.

There will be no porridge, wraps or bagels on the menu though.

McDonalds on Union Street will also reopen from 11am but will not be offering breakfast.

A McDonalds spokeswoman said: “We have seen such a brilliant reaction to breakfast in the first 42 restaurants, the return of the McMuffin is proving incredibly popular.

“We are therefore delighted to confirm that over 1,250 restaurants will add breakfast to the menu from tomorrow morning. Our menu will still be limited, we will unfortunately not be serving bagels, wraps or porridge for now.

“Our opening hours continue to vary, the quickest way to check your local restaurant will be via the My McDonald’s App, where new users can also get a free coffee upon registration.”

Opening hours will depend on the branch.