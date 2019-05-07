May Fest talk gives insight into Traveller community

People will get the chance to learn more about the Scottish Traveller community at a popular festival.

As part of this year’s May Fest, organised by Aberdeen University, activist David Donaldson hosts the workshop.

His talk will explore how community empowerment and resilience can challenge historical and social narratives.

Mr Donaldson said the Scottish Traveller community is one of the most disempowered in Scotland.

He will discuss questions such as: how can we help build cultural resilience, tackle inequality and stop the transgenerational transmission of trauma?

The free event will take place on May 25 from 10am until 11am at the Linklater Rooms.

The annual festival features a packed programme, with more than 30 events for pupils and teachers to enjoy, during its run from May 24 to 26.