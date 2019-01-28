Maternity unit ‘in shadow of Bennachie’ opens doors to pregnant mums-to-be

The north-east’s newest maternity unit was set to open its doors to pregnant mums today.

The Inverurie Health and Care Hub has had a phased opening since being ready for patients on August 27 2018.

Families in the north-east have been able to have appointments in the £14.7 million building but now a dedicated team are ready to support woman during birth.

The Inverurie centre has two labour and birth rooms with pools for water births available.

Midwifery services have been gradually added, culminating in the community maternity unit opening today.

Councillor Neil Baillie said: “We have waited for this for so long after the initial discussions about the health centre being opened and that there would be a maternity unit in there.

“It has caused a bit of excitement in Inverurie for people to know that kids will be born in Garioch in the shadow of Bennachie.

“It is good there is a maternity unit here as you can really say you are a Inverurie bairn.”

A spokeswoman from NHS Grampian said: “The central Aberdeenshire community midwifery team are looking forward to supporting women through labour and birth at the Inverurie CMU.”