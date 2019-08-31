Popular Aberdeen statue transferred to Pittodrie ahead of match

Aberdeen’s most popular Oor Wullie sculpture has been transferred to Pittodrie to go head-to-head with another statue.

Oor Wullie Miller is now in pride of place at the home of the Dons.

The sculpture is the most collected Oor Wullie on the Bucket Trail app during his time at the Bon Accord Centre.

The Dons are set for a tricky encounter with Premiership new boys Ross County today at 3pm and a statue linked to the Dingwall-based club will also be travelling to the stadium ahead of the game.

Oor County Wullie will join Oor Wullie Miller outside Pittodrie, giving fans the chance to get a picture of the pair together before the game.

Jamie Smith, fundraising manager for the Archie Foundation, said: “Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail has come to an end after a fantastic summer of fun across the country.

“The game is perfectly timed with both clubs represented on the trail.

!We thought it was the best opportunity for supporters of the clubs to get a special picture with both sculptures outside Pittodrie.

“Wullie Miller and County Wullie will then go off for a well-earned break until our auction at Thainstone Specialist Auctions.

“Their sales will benefit the children in their respective regions.”

This weekend is the last chance for families to visit the characters on the streets of Aberdeen and Inverurie before they are removed.

They are being taken away to be cleaned up ahead of the Farewell Weekend on September 13.

The event, held at Marischal College Quad, will see the big sculptures join their “wee” counterparts, designed by schools and community groups, to give the public one last chance to see them all together before they are auctioned off to raise money for the Archie Foundation.

The auction will be held on September 17 at the Thainstone Centre in Inverurie.