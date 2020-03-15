BBC’s Mastermind on the hunt for Aberdeen students to sit in the hot seat

The BBC’s long-running quiz show Mastermind is on the hunt for Aberdeen residents to participate in a new series of the show.

Students at Robert Gordon University received an email daring them to contend in the new series of the interrogation style quiz show.

With auditions fast approaching, Hat Trick Productions have announced a call for Granite City residents, and students in particular, to sign up.

The show, which is presented by John Humphrys, puts contestants in the famous black chair under the glare of a spotlight. Participants are challenged to answer both general knowledge and specialist subject questions against the clock in the hope of becoming Mastermind champion.

In 2019, 59-year-old Judith Lewis won with the subject The Fortunes of War series by Olivia Manning.

Do you think you have what it takes to become a Mastermind Champion?

If so, email mastermind.hth@hattrick.com to request an application form.