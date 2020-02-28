MasterChef turns up the heat as north-east man Euan makes his way to quarter-final

A north-east amateur cook has whisked his way through to the quarter final of MasterChef.

Euan Walker, a 29-year-old from Edzell, impressed judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace within the first twenty minutes of the show.

He is one of three cooks who made it through to tonight’s quarter final.

His first challenge was to create a signature dish.

Euan said: “It was so incredibly stressful. Not knowing what was going to go on.

“We knew we were going on and cooking our signature round but the three-ingredient challenge was sprung on us on the day.”

Euan hand smoked fish for his salmon and lemon ricotta tortellini which was served with a beurre blanc sauce, crispy salmon skin, capers and dill.

John chose Euan’s meal as his favourite out of the six, meaning the student development co-ordinator won a MasterChef apron and missed out on the second challenge.

“That was insane. I honestly didn’t think I would have ended up being one of the two going through.

“Having John saying ‘this is a crack of seasoning away from being a perfect dish’ was pretty good.”

The four remaining cooks after the second challenge were then instructed to create two courses for 2015 finalists Emma Spitzer, Tony Rodd and winner Simon Wood.

The guest judges then selected one chef to go through to the quarter finals while John and Gregg selected another two. One contestant was then sent home.

Euan made scallops with black pudding and a whisky cream sauce for the judge’s starter.

His main was pan-fried duck breast with celeriac and parsnip puree, with crispy parsnip straws.

He received mixed feedback for his dish but was able to scrape through to Friday’s quarter-final.

He said: “It was absolutely horrendous (watching myself on TV).

“If I had the opportunity to do MasterChef without being on TV I would have done it 10 times out of 10.

“I’ve done what they advise you not to do which is go on Twitter and search for people’s reactions to it. It’s so much fun.

“I feel like a few contestants may read the things and say ‘oh my god, this is awful’ and I’m sitting there laughing my head off at being called a Poundland Eddie Hearn.

“I’ve just started screenshotting some of the best ones and saying these are brilliant.”

Euan will appear on tonight’s quarter-final of MasterChef on BBC One at 9pm.