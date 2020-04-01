MasterChef 2020: We catch up with north-east man Euan Walker ahead of tonight’s Knockout Week show

Things are heating up for a north-east amateur cook as he prepares for his latest appearance on hit BBC show MasterChef.

Euan Walker, 29, from Edzell, made his way through to the quarter-finals of the show back in February.

And he returns to our screens tonight to battle it out with his fellow contestants to get one step closer to the semi-finals.

After impressing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace in his early episodes, Euan even managed to charm food critic Jay Raynor in the last episode he appeared in.

Euan chose to focus on his north-east heritage ahead of tonight’s challenges, as a result of the judges’ feedback.

The student development and volunteering co-ordinator at Robert Gordon University said: “Cooking for Jay Raynor was amazing and also completely terrifying, because you don’t know who you’re cooking for until they walk into the room.

“To be face-to-face with someone that you actually recognise is kind of scary.

“I felt like the judges’ criticism helped me keep things to what I would want to eat.

“A large portion of what I did was based entirely on where I was and what was in season at the time.

“I make a dish that uses partridge, it’s fairly unusual. I used ingredients that I could afford.”

Since beginning his MasterChef journey, Euan has struggled to watch himself throughout the competition.

“It’s got a little bit easier but the first time you hear your voice coming out the TV you just cringe so hard, that it can’t get worse.

“The guys who edit it, they make sure you don’t look like a complete idiot no matter what you do.

“Once you get through a couple of rounds you start to feel a little less like you’re the impostor in the room. Which comes quite naturally to me, I was worried that I was the guy that they brought in to be bad.

“Having had the chance to taste a few peoples food, I’d say that they’re all pretty fantastic. It’s pretty hard to pick a favourite out of the people I cooked against.

“I feel like this competition would be a lot easier if the people weren’t so nice. I think a lot of what people take away from being involved in a show like this is really strong friendships that last.

“You see each other at your worst but also at your best.”

Tune into MasterChef tonight at 9pm on BBC One to see how Euan does.