A north-east amateur cook has whisked his way through to the quarter-final of MasterChef.

Euan Walker, a 29-year-old from Edzell, impressed judges John Torrode and Gregg Wallace within the first twenty minutes of the show.

He is one of three cooks who made it through to Friday’s quarter final.

In last night’s episode Euan said: “I really want to prioritise this over anything else that’s going on in my life at the moment.”

His first challenge was to create a signature dish.

Euan hand smoked fish for his salmon and lemon ricotta tortellini which was served with a beurre blanc sauce, crispy salmon skin, capers and dill.

John chose Euan’s meal as his favourite out of the six, meaning the student development coordinator was able to gain a MasterChef apron and miss out on the second challenge.

Euan told the show: “The nice comments were amazing. Kind of surreal.

“You believe that you can do good things and then they confirm it.

“I feel really great. I can’t believe that I got the apron.”

The four remaining cooks after the second challenge were then instructed to create two courses for 2015 finalists Emma Spitzer, Tony Rodd and winner, Simon Wood.

The guest judges then selected one chef to go through to the quarter finals while John and Gregg selected another two. One contestant was then sent home.

Euan made scallops with black pudding and a whisky cream sauce for the judge’s starter. His main was pan fried duck breast with celeriac and parsnip puree, with crispy parsnip straws.

He received mixed feedback for his dish however was able to scrape through to Friday’s quarterfinal.

He said on the show: “Scraping through with a bad dish at this point – hopefully that’s my only one and I can keep going through.”

Euan will appear on Friday’s quarterfinal of MasterChef on BBC One at 9pm.