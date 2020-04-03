MasterChef 2020: End of the road for north-east man Euan Walker

It’s the end of the road for a north-east chef after Wednesday’s episode of MasterChef.

Since February Euan Walker, 29, has spent plenty of time on our TV screens in the latest season of the BBC’s hit cookery show.

After being selected from thousands of applicants, he progressed to the shows Knockout Week, where he was eventually eliminated.

The Edzell resident got off to a flying start when he first appeared, quickly impressing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace with his signature hand-smoked salmon.

The talented amateur cook even managed to satisfy notorious food critic Jay Raynor during his time on the show.

Despite overcooking his final dish, a locally sourced partridge, Euan wouldn’t change anything about his time spent on the show.

He said: “The overall experience was amazing. I wouldn’t trade it to not go out like that, so it’s worth the negative aspect to experience the rest of it.

“When they said my name, it was a little easier than I expected.

“With the previous rounds, I felt like, on a few occasions, close to going out or potentially going through. It was that not knowing that really stressed me out.

“But with this (challenge), I knew from the second I finished cooking, I’m going home for this dish.”

Euan was one of the final sixteen contestants on the show, and although he wasn’t quite ready to go home, he is content with the progress he made on the show.

“To make it to the last sixteen is something that I’m incredibly proud of.

“Obviously, I think that everyone who goes out would say they wish they got one more stage. I would have loved to get into the professional restaurant, and really try my skills there.

“John Torode and Gregg Wallace are really lovely people and I feel like they helped me develop a lot of things about my skills and pushed me to do a little bit better than I thought I could so that was really cool.

“I really enjoy cooking, even when it’s at its most stressful.

“I’m not a crazily creative person so to find an avenue that I can be a bit more creative with is really fun and I really want to keep going with what I’m doing.”

Following his time filming the show in London, the student development and volunteering coordinator at Robert Gordon University has gotten back to work and settled in to a new home.

Euan continued: “I really loved hearing from my friends and family when they saw it. A few of them knew how I got on, so they weren’t surprised and they were supporting me through what they knew was a fairly difficult episode.

“Everyone has been pretty great about it.

“Being from the north-east there is a bit more of a community atmosphere to it, where people see someone from their area doing something cool and they want to support them rather than knock them down.

“That’s what I really like about it.”

However, there are some disadvantages in being from the north-east. Out of all the contestants on this season of the show, Euan had the longest travel time.

“In the top ten there’s only like one person from outside of the London area. There’s a time commitment and a very big drain with the trains up and down to London.

“After the quarter-final finished, I hopped on the sleeper train back to Aberdeen and skipped home entirely, went up to Aberdeen, got off the train, and went straight to work for a full day.

He added: “More people from Scotland should apply. I mean right now we’re into the top ten and there’s only one Scot left. We need to improve that representation and get as many people involved as possible.

“It’s intimidating but it’s also incredibly fun.”

Euan had been making plans for a supper club or a pop up, his plans are currently on hold until the UK exits lockdown.

However, you can keep up with Euan on his Instagram @euancooks.