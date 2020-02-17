Massive rise in prisoners caught taking drugs in north-east super jail

The number of prisoners caught taking drugs in a north-east super jail has risen five-fold in the last five years, the Evening Express can reveal today.

Figures from the Scottish Prison Service show 86 inmates of HMP Grampian in Peterhead were caught consuming illegal substances in 2019. That compares with 14 in 2015.

The figure was zero in 2016 and 2017 and 52 in 2018.

The trend was common across Scotland as there was a significant rise in the number of incidents of prisoners being caught taking drugs at 13 of the 14 Scottish prisons when 2019 is compared with 2015.

HMP Cornton Vale in Stirling was the only one to see a reduction in incidents, from seven in 2015 to five in 2019.

A service spokesman said it uses a range of measures to check for drugs, including sniffer dogs, and all incidents are reported to police.

A Scottish Prison Service spokeswoman said: “Any prohibited items being recovered within our establishments can be attributed to the professionalism and diligence of our staff and partners, advances in technology and the deployment of various methods of detection, such as intelligence gathering and tactical dog units.

“A comprehensive range of robust security measures are in place to prevent the introduction of contraband into our prisons.

“Significant investment continues to be made in the development of new technology and staff training to detect, deter and reduce the availability and supply of illegal drugs.

“Anyone found in possession… will be reported to the appropriate authorities.”