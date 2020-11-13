Massive fire at former Aberdeen school was deliberate, police say

Police have confirmed a huge fire which destroyed a former Aberdeen school was set deliberately.

Firefighters worked through the night to bring the flames at the former Bucksburn Primary, most recently Brimmond Primary, under control on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the derelict building in Inverurie Road at about 9.55pm and remained at the scene for much of yesterday.

Following an initial investigation, police and fire officers believe the blaze was set deliberately.

Detective Inspector Jackie Knight said: “Whilst investigations are at an early stage, this appears to be deliberate and reckless act and I am appealing for anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who perhaps noticed people in the immediate area of the school, or anything at all suspicious, to get in touch.”

The unused building, which has been empty since 2013, has now been sealed off due to its condition. It is beyond repair, with a scorched roof and blackened walls.

Numerous windows have also been smashed.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.