Massive search for suspected missing person in Aberdeen river

Police and coastguard volunteers mounted a massive midnight rescue operation in the River Don – only to discover the man they were looking for was safe and well elsewhere.

Officers were called to the Don Estuary at just after 12.30am this morning after receiving reports of a concern for welfare about a man in his 20s.

It is understood the man’s mother had contacted police to express concern that her son had fallen into the river and could be in danger.

Police arrived at the scene and alerted the UK Coastguard who worked with staff and volunteers on four life-saving vessels to search the water.

Involved in the search were the two Aberdeen Lifeboats, the inshore lifeboat and the all-weather lifeboat – and all rescuers were stood down at just after 1am when police were told the man was found safe and well.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers received a concern call for a man in his 20s just after midnight and a search was subsequently launched in the River Don area from Bridge of Don to Persley.

“The search was stood down around 1.05am after the man was traced safe and well.”

An Aberdeen Lifeboat spokesman said: “Aberdeen’s inshore and all-weather lifeboats were paged at 12.42am this morning at the request of Police Scotland to conduct search operations in the River Don estuary following reports of a missing person.

“Crews mustered, both lifeboats launched and had just reached the Don estuary when they were stood down by Police Scotland.

“The lifeboats returned to Aberdeen Lifeboat Station at 1.30am.”