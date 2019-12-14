Massed choirs to hit right note for at charity concert in Aberdeen

More than 100 people are to serenade visitors at an Aberdeen church next week – in the name of charity.

The Charlie House Christmas Sing-A-Long concert is set to take place on Tuesday at Queen’s Cross Church.

The Aberdeen-based charity supports children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

The festive event will bring together more than 100 singers, from both the Charlie House community choir and choirs from both Albyn and Aberdeen Grammar schools.

The Charlie House choir was recently set up and is being led by Ewen Ritchie, musical director of Queen’s Cross Church.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We are so grateful to Ewen Ritchie and Reverend Scott Rennie for creating this amazing community choir of over 100 singers for the Charlie House Christmas Sing-A-Long, with choirs from Albyn and Aberdeen Grammar schools also performing.

“The group have been working hard together for weeks to ensure they are pitch perfect on the day at Queen’s Cross Church.

“We are looking forward to an evening of festive song to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.”

All of the money raised through the event will go to Charlie House in order to support its Big Build Appeal.

It has now been more than a year since the charity launched its campaign to raise £8 million.

The money will allow it to build and maintain a brand new specialist support centre, which will be set within four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

It will allow families in the north-east to access necessary respite facilities, the closest of which is currently more than 100 miles away in Kinross.

The event will take place on Tuesday at Queen’s Cross Church on Albyn Place, and begins at 7.30pm.

Limited tickets are still available.

Click here to book tickets.