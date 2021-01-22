Mass Covid vaccination centre in Elgin to be named in tribute to local nurse

The Elgin mass vaccination venue will be called the Fiona Elcock Centre, in memory of a local immunisation nurse who died suddenly last year.

Due to open on Monday, the centre will be located at the former Topps Tiles site in the retail park on Edgar Road.

Final preparations are being made to the venue, with first appointments taking place next week in Elgin.

Fiona was a nurse for more than 30 years in Moray, and her children described this tribute as an “honour.”

In a joint statement, Kerry and Kieran Elcock said: “Our family are honoured and delighted that the vaccination centre will be named after our beloved Mum, Fiona.

“She was extremely passionate about her nursing career spanning over 30 years.

“She formed strong relationships along the way and touched the lives of so many people.

“We are proud that her legacy of caring for others is able to continue through the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre.”

Laura Sutherland, the Moray lead for the Covid-19 vaccination programme added:

“Fiona was an incredibly popular and valued member of our immunisation team and we were deeply saddened by her sudden passing.

“Naming our mass vaccination centre after her is a fitting tribute to everything she achieved during her NHS career.

“We are really delighted with the venue, which offers us a great facility to deliver the Covid Vaccination programme to the people of Moray.

“We have had superb support from the Army in preparing the venue and along with volunteers, assisting us in the day to day running of the clinic.

“We have been overwhelmed by the many kind offers of community facilities to host clinics in other parts of Moray. We cannot thank people enough for the support they have already shown.”

Vaccinations for the over 80s age group have been taking place over the previous fortnight, in the main GP practices, including in Elgin.

Further vaccination centres are being set up across Moray, in Forres, Dufftown, Buckie, Keith.

Appointment letters are now being issued for the 75-79 age group.

Aberdeenshire vaccination centres finalised

Community venues across Aberdeenshire are being finalised, with centres set to open over the next few weeks.

NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership will be operating clinics in Macduff, Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Ellon, Inverurie, Huntly, Alford, Banchory and Stonehaven.

The centres in Huntly and Alford will be rotated week about.

The exact location of the clinics has not yet been announced to avoid confusion with current ongoing vaccinations.

You may well have spotted road signs, directing you to the COVID vaccination centre, appearing in your local area. These… Posted by NHS Grampian on Friday, January 22, 2021

However, a vaccination centre sign has been spotted at Stonehaven leisure centre.

It is thought Peterhead community centre and Meadows sports centre in Ellon will also be used.

In addition, work is ongoing to secure a mobile unit, to take vaccinations to rural communities across the region.

Appointments are already being scheduled, with residents in the 75-79 age bracket receiving letters in the coming days.

Angie Wood, Interim Chief Officer for AHSCP, said: “The roll-out of this vaccine will be one of the biggest undertakings that we have ever delivered.

“We have sought, when choosing the locations of our venues to, as far as possible, ensure that every clinic will be within roughly 10 mile drive.

“The rural geography of Aberdeenshire means that we will have 8 full-time mass vaccination clinics which will be supported by a mobile vaccination unit as well.

“We have also undertaken a huge recruitment drive and I am happy to say that we have been able to supplement our teams and that we are in good shape to start welcoming the over 75s in the very near future”