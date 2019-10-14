Masked robbers demand cash from staff at north-east Burger King

Police are appealing help to find two men after a robbery at a north-east fast food restaurant.

Two men walked into Burger King in Elgin at around 11.50pm yesterday and demanded cash, before leaving with more than £100, which has since been recovered.

The men, who both had their faces covered are described as being tall, of stocky build and officers do not believe they had local accents.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden, of North East Division CID, said: “Fortunately no one was injured but this was a frightening experience for the staff and inquires are ongoing to trace those responsible.

“I would like to appeal to members of the public who may have been passing through the area around that time of night who saw anything, or who may have dash-cam footage from their vehicle to contact police immediately.

“If anyone has any other information about these men, or this incident, I would urge them to get in touch with Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4329 of 13 October. Or they can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”