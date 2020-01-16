Martyn’s Law: Aberdeen venue’s security efforts praised by mum of man killed in Manchester terror attack

A woman whose son was killed in a terrorist attack at a concert has praised a north-east venue for leading the way in event security.

Figen Murray wants large venues to use stringent security measures after her son Martyn Hett, 29, died in the 2017 bomb attack on the Manchester Arena – one of 22 victims of the terrorist attack.

After more than 23,000 people signed a petition in favour of a “Martyn’s Law”, UK Government Security Minister Brandon Lewis said he and Boris Johnson are “100% behind” the campaign.

If introduced it would see local councils require major venues to install airport-style security arches, which are already in operation at P&J Live.

Mrs Murray told the Evening Express: “I am absolutely delighted to have been given the UK Government’s support. The fact that the security arches are already in operation at P&J Live is very positive. They are leading the way in what I hope Martyn’s Law will achieve.”

She added: “When I first called for these changes, the main criticism from people was ‘it will take too long for people to get in’ – but I have been told that entry into P&J Live has been seamless, so it is proof it can work.”

Mrs Murray said she still feels uncomfortable going to major concerts but her children still attend them. “I have to be pragmatic and accept they will go, but it does make me feel unsettled when they do,” said Mrs Murray.

She added: “I want every parent to feel reassured when their children go to events, that everything has been done to keep them safe.”

Under Martyn’s Law, smaller venues would be required to check for vulnerable entry and exit points and train staff about security.

Mrs Murray, of Stockport, Greater Manchester, added: “The key point is that Martyn’s Law does not seek to add too much extra work on to venues.

“For example, the staff training would be online and take 30 minutes. It is good to have had such widespread support and I am hoping Martyn’s Law can be taken forward soon.”