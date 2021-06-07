Show Links
Married man caught by paedophile hunters escapes jail sentence

By David Love
07/06/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 07/06/2021, 8:41 pm
© Supplied by Facebook/HOPEKevin Johnston speaks to the paedophile hunters
A 48-year-old married man has escaped a jail sentence despite trying to lure young girls into sending him indecent photographs of themselves.

Kevin Johnston was snared by a paedophile hunting group that had posed as underage teenagers on the internet.

Johnston, from Forres, sent them videos of himself carrying out a sex act whilst he was at work and at home.

