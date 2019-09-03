Marriages rose from 35 to 110 a week after the declaration of WW2

The outbreak of the Second World War prompted a flurry of activity from the Gordon Highlanders as they mobilised in preparation for war.

Following the German invasion of Poland came the orders for the general mobilisation of troops.

The Gordon Highlanders 1st Battalion was at home at Aldershot, in Hampshire, when the outbreak of war was declared on September 3.

Ruth Duncan, curator of the Gordon Highlanders Museum, said: “When news reached 1st Battalion, they were at the annual brigade camp and so paraded immediately, leaving a rear party to strike camp, and marched the 12 miles back to Talavera Barracks at Aldershot.

“The barracks was a hive of activity, the married quarters were being closed and the families sent back to their relatives so that space could be made to accommodate the other troops.

“The declaration of war affected servicemen with sweethearts too, as in Stewart Mitchell’s book St Valery and its Aftermath, he makes reference to the situation ‘without parallel’ experienced by Aberdeen District Registrars from September 4 to 14 where the number of marriages rose from 35 per week to 110.”

As the war progressed, two Battalions from the Gordon Highlanders, the 1st and the 5th, were forced to surrender at St Valery in France in June 1940, along with most of the soldiers in the 51st Highland Division.

Yet both Battalions, together with their Division, were quickly reformed and fought with distinction in North Africa and Sicily.

They returned to North West Europe on D-Day, June 6 1944, and fought their way, along with a reformed 2nd Battalion, from Normandy, through France, Belgium and the Netherlands, to victory in Germany in May 1945.