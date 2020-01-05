Marking five years of Aberdeen children making a Big Noise

A community project that uses the power of music to improve the lives of young people in Aberdeen is marking its fifth anniversary.

Big Noise Torry opened its doors in 2015 and works with 500 children from Tullos and Walker Road primary schools to offer musical tuition.

It also holds a weekly group for pre-nursery infants called Little Noise and an adult orchestra called The Noise.

The project is run by Sistema Scotland and the youngsters involved play a number of classical instruments including viola, violin and cello.

As well as teaching the children how to play music as part of the Big Noise Orchestra, it is hoped the other skills they pick up such as discipline and teamwork will benefit them for years to come.

Big Noise Torry is one of four schemes operated by Sistema Scotland across the country with others based in Dundee, Glasgow and Stirling.

The Sistema Scotland project was inspired by a classical music scheme called El Sistema that started in Venezuela in 1975 and the charity launched their first orchestra in Raploch, Stirling, in 2008.

Laura Horn, team leader at Big Noise Torry, said even though they are well established in the city, they have no plans to slow down.

She is “proud” with what they have achieved in their time in Aberdeen and said it is a “long-term investment” in Torry.

Laura: “I am really proud. It will be five years since we launched in Torry and over that time we have built so many meaningful relationships with the schools and the community as a whole.”

A report into the impact of the initiative in Aberdeen praised the positive effect it has on the children who are picking up instruments.

The People Change Lives document said the orchestra helped increase confidence, improved teamworking, boosted academic skills and was key in the development of relationships with peers.

Laura said they work alongside young people in Torry as they prepare to move through the education system or look towards securing their first job.

She said a lot of the lessons learned at Big Noise Torry can be applied to other situations and they will always support people who join the orchestra.

Laura said: “I am proud of all the work we do in the area because we are really helping the kids move towards a good new chapter in their lives.

“Our oldest young people are due to go to high school and we will continue to work with them.

“We will adapt as they get older and help them with things such as work experience and college applications.

“We want to have a mentoring role for them and we are putting a lot of work into preparing for that.

“Supporting the children as they move towards that next stage of their lives is very important.”

In 2019, the children performed at the reopening of Aberdeen Art Gallery and also played at Aberdeen Music Hall when it reopened in 2018.

Laura said these performances and other community concerts are a “highlight” for her since they opened their doors in the city in 2013.

She said it means “a lot” to the young musicians when they are given a chance to showcase their hard work on the stage.

Laura said: “There have been some big events the young people have been involved in. They were involved in the opening of the Music Hall earlier this year and the opening of the Art Gallery as well.

“There have been a few high-profile things that have been fantastic for the kids.

“For me, the concerts we do for the community are up there with the highlights of the last five years.

“It doesn’t sound like much, but it’s something that means a lot to the children and the people they are performing for.”

Big Noise Torry is operated alongside Aberdeen City Council and the local authority’s co-leader Jenny Laing said it has had a “tremendous impact” on the entire community.

She said: “We are encouraging families to sign up their children because we do feel it has such a positive influence on their lives.

“There is a really exciting future. We want to keep building on the relationships we have with the schools and the community.

“The kids have got so much potential and they have worked so hard. It’s wonderful to see their friendships and their confidence growing.”